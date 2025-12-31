Vietnam becomes Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing market for Norwegian salmon

The export volume of fresh Norwegian salmonids to Vietnam reached about 7,500 tonnes as of November 2025, representing a 42 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

A farmer works in Norwegian salmon cage. The country's salmonids have been exported in a large volumne in Vietnam in 2025. (Photos courtesy of NSC)

Vietnam has emerged as the fastest-growing market for fresh Norwegian salmon in Southeast Asia in 2025, underscoring a strong shift toward high-quality, nutritious foods as disposable incomes continue to rise.

According to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), the export volume of fresh Norwegian salmonids to Vietnam reached about 7,500 tonnes as of November 2025, representing a 42 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth rate significantly outperforms the regional average of 31 percent.

“Vietnamese consumers are showing a stronger preference for fresh products than before, and that tells us the market is reaching a more mature stage,” said Åshild Nakken, director of NSC Southeast Asia.

“Young urban households, especially young families, are leading this shift as they look for foods that are fresh, of clean origin, and nutritionally rich.”

For this generation, Norwegian salmon has shifted from an occasional indulgence to an everyday staple in family meals. With a strong focus on health and food safety, the “Seafood from Norway” origin mark has become a trusted reference point for parents seeking the best nutrition for their children.

The rising demand for Norwegian salmon has been reinforced by the rapid expansion of distribution channels. From Japanese-style restaurants and high-end hotels to fresh chilled counters in supermarkets, the product is now more accessible across major cities than ever before.

Stronger brand visibility has also accelerated the market’s momentum. The NSC’s global partnership with football icon Erling Haaland as the “Seafood from Norway” ambassador resonates strongly in Vietnam, a football-loving nation.

This collaboration, together with targeted partnerships with local food and beverage businesses, has helped cement the association between Norwegian salmon and qualities such as peak physical performance, health, and purity.

Looking ahead, Nakken reaffirmed NSC’s long-term commitment to Vietnam, noting that the organization will continue investing in market insights, trade facilitation, and consumer education to ensure Vietnamese consumers have reliable access to safe, high-quality Norwegian seafood.

Vietnamplus