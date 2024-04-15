Vietnam, Australia have potential for green economy collaborations

Chair of Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Center Professor John Thwaites said that Vietnam and Australia have potential for green economy collaborations.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan (C) at the reception of Professor John Thwaites, chair of Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Center

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee today received Professor John Thwaites, chair of Monash Sustainable Development Institute and Climateworks Center, and an Australian business delegation who came to exchange information for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the field of green economy.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated Vietnam-Australia relations, especially after Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Australia in March, in which Vietnam and Australia upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He was also delighted by cooperation programs between the two countries with a focus on green economy and digital transformation.

Moreover, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan highly appreciated the Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Summit to be hosted by Australia in Ho Chi Minh City on April 16.

Vo Van Hoan affirmed that green growth is an inevitable trend and needs rapid transformation; therefore, Ho Chi Minh City really needs Australia to share its experience in the green economy so that businesses in the southern metropolis can meet the green standards of developed countries, including Australia.

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, being the economic center of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City has favorable infrastructure, traffic connections and an abundant labor force along with a system of universities which will facilitate multi-faceted cooperation with Australia. Ho Chi Minh City also launched a green economic development strategy with three pillars of policy including framework, quantification of emissions, and implementation of specific green economic models. While implementing specific green economic models such as green city, green tourism, and green industrial parks.

Vo Van Hoan said that this strategy is very consistent with the green economic development policy of the Australian Government and suggested that businesses from both sides soon deploy cooperation programs.

Professor John Thwaites thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for welcoming the delegation saying that the upcoming Australia-Vietnam Green Economy Summit in Ho Chi Minh City is the first step in realizing cooperation programs between the two countries after upgrading relations.

The conference is expected to attract more than 30 Australian businesses and 100 Vietnamese businesses along with experts in the green economy field. Professor John Thwaites highly valued the city’s potential for green economic development and pledged to enhance connections between businesses of the two countries on green economic development, job creation and emissions reduction.

By Thuy Vu – Translated By Anh Quan