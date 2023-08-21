SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam attends Asia-Oceania Food, Culture Fair in Brazil

Vietnamese handicraft products and authentic dishes were introduced at the recent Asia-Oceania Food and Culture Fair held at the Brasilia Art Museum (MAB) in Brazil.
Vietnamese booth at the Asia-Oceania Food and Culture Fair in Brazil. (Photo: tgvn.com.vn)

The August 19 event, organized by spouses of heads of international delegations in Brazil, saw the participation of representatives from 15 countries, serving as an for countries to promote their image.

It also helped raise funds for Santo Anibal Maria Center - an organization that provides support to disadvantaged people, protects human rights, and promotes civil rights in educational and cultural social activities.

The fair attracted more than 1,000 visitors, mainly Brazilians and people from some other South American countries.

