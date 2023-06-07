Vietnam attends 2023 UN International Bazaar

Vietnam’s traditional cuisine fascinated foreign friends at the International Bazaar held at the United Nations headquarters on June 6.

The annual event, held by the Spouses of Delegates of Member States, aims to strengthen ties between member countries and raise funds to support the UN’s activities and humanitarian projects.

This year's bazaar saw nearly 100 booths showcasing handicraft products and traditional cuisines of UN member countries.

The Vietnamese mission brought ceramic, lacquer, brocade and silk products to the event, along with traditional dishes like spring rolls, banh ran vung (sesame donut), che dau xanh cot dua (sweet green bean soup with coconut milk), and iced milk coffee to the event.

According to Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the UN, joining the event will help promote the good values of the country and people of Vietnam to the international community, especially the diplomatic missions in New York.

It will contribute to making practical contributions to the UN's humanitarian goals and efforts, he said.