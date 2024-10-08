Vietnam appreciates Korean shooting coach for valuable contributions

This morning, a gathering was held in Hanoi to recognize the outstanding achievements of shooting coach Park Chung-gun and his valuable contributions to Vietnamese sports.

Coach Park Chung-gun gets the gift at the event

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Department of Physical Training and Sports, hosted the meeting. During the event, leaders of the Ministry and the Department recognized the vital role that coach Park Chung-gun has played over the past decade in the development of Vietnamese sports and the national shooting team.

At the event, it was revealed that coach Park Chung-gun would be honored with the Third Class Labor Medal by the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for his enormous contributions with the Vietnamese shooting team at the ASIAD 19.

Throughout his career in Vietnam, Coach Park Chung-gun and the coaching staff of the Vietnamese shooting team have experienced both successes and unsuccess. Notably, the team's best achievements include one gold and one silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

Additionally, the Vietnamese shooting team secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the ASIAD 19 last year, with Coach Park playing a crucial role in training the pistol shooting team that achieved these significant results.

During the meeting, the Vietnam Shooting Federation gave coach Park Chung-gun a sport shirt with signatures of Vietnamese shooters and the coaching staff of the national shooting team presented a token of appreciation to the Korean coach.

President of the Vietnam Shooting Federation Nguyen Van Binh acknowledged the contributions of coach Park Chung-gun and affirmed that the results achieved under his guidance have led to significant successes. Furthermore, Coach Park Chung-gun has served as a bridge in strengthening the relationship between the Vietnam Shooting Federation and the Korean Shooting Federation.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan