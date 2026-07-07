Vietnam announces approved testing laboratories for fruit exports to China

Vietnam has published a list of Chinese-approved laboratories for cadmium and Auramine O testing of fresh fruit exports.

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on July 7 released a list of laboratories authorized by the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to test fresh fruit exports for cadmium and Auramine O, two mandatory food safety indicators required by the Chinese market.

According to the updated list, as of June 26, China has approved 30 laboratories nationwide to conduct cadmium testing and 31 laboratories to analyze Auramine O in fresh fruit destined for export.

The approved facilities include State-run regulatory agencies, testing institutes, quality assurance centers, and private laboratories recognized by Chinese authorities. They are located in major cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Can Tho, as well as in Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Dong Thap, and Ca Mau provinces.

The ministry said publishing the list will help exporters, cooperatives, and fruit producers identify qualified laboratories that meet China's import requirements, enabling them to complete mandatory testing before shipment and facilitate smoother access to the Chinese market.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan