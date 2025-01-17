Travel

Vietnam among top Lunar New Year destinations for RoK visitors

Three Vietnamese cities, namely Nha Trang, HCMC, and Da Nang, are among top travel destinations for holidaymakers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, alongside popular locations in Japan, Thailand, and China.

Many RoK tourists choose Vietnam as their favourite Lunar New Year holiday destination (Photo: DONGA)

Koreans will have a six-day holiday from January 25 to 30, 2025, with many opting to extend their break to February 2 to enjoy a nine-day holiday. This is a significant increase compared to the four-day break for the Lunar New Year in 2024.

The longer holiday is expected to drive a 73.15 percent rise in outbound travellers from the RoK, with overseas stays averaging 8.1 days. Inbound travel to the RoK are also set to grow, with an estimated 18.16 percent increase in foreign visitors and an average stay of 7.6 days.

According to Chosun Daily, top destinations for Korean travellers include Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka in Japan, followed by Bangkok (Thailand) along with Shanghai and Hong Kong (China) in the second place. Vietnam’s Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang share the third place with Sapporo of Japan.

Domestically, Seoul, Busan, Incheon, and Seogwipo on Jeju Island are expected to see the highest visitor numbers.

The RoK Government hopes that the extended holiday will boost domestic spending amid concerns about consumption and tourism declines due to impacts of the martial law and the Jeju Air aviation disaster.

