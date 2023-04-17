Vietnam Airlines to open new routes to Indian financial hub

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) announced that it will offer new routes connecting Hanoi, HCMC, and Mumbai, India starting on May 20.

VNA plans to operate four flights per week on the Hanoi-Mumbai route on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday; three flights per week on the HCMC-Mumbai route on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

On this occasion of launching a new service, the carrier offers a promotional program for passengers who purchased tickets at the official website, ticketing offices, ticketing agents, and mobile apps of VNA.

Accordingly, a return ticket costs US$199, including taxes and fees. The program is applicable for tickets that are bought from now until May 26, departing from May 20- 26.

In June 2022, VNA launched a direct air route between Vietnam and New Delhi. The opening of the new route, which connects Vietnam’s major cities with the Indian city of Mumbai, is expected to contribute to promoting connection in trade, cultural and social fields between the two countries.

Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra state, southwestern India. It is the largest city is followed by Delhi in second place. Mumbai serves as the country’s financial, social, and cultural hub.

Mumbai is well-known for UNESCO-recognized fine arts and architecture buildings, such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Gateway of India, Jehangir Art Gallery, Elephanta Caves, and others.