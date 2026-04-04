Vietnam aims to attract 1,500 scientists to teach at universities by 2035

The Government aims to attract experts and scientists—both foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad—to teach, conduct research, and work at higher education institutions in Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long has signed Decision No. 530/QD-TTg approving a program to attract experts and scientists, both foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad, to teach, conduct research, and work at higher education institutions and vocational education centers in Vietnam.

The program aims, by 2035, to attract at least 30 outstanding experts and scientists—both foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad—capable of assuming leadership roles and leading key breakthrough tasks in education, training, scientific research, and technology transfer, particularly in critical and strategic technologies.

In addition, it seeks to attract 500 experts and scientists—foreigners and overseas Vietnamese—who wish to work full-time at higher education institutions and vocational education facilities in Vietnam, with the ability to hold positions such as research team leaders, laboratory heads, or directors of training programs in key, strategic, and priority technology areas.

The program also states the goal of attracting 1,500 experts and scientists—both foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad—to work, teach, conduct research, and collaborate regularly or remotely with higher education institutions and vocational education centers in Vietnam.

To achieve these objectives, the program sets out tasks and solutions such as improving institutional frameworks and policy mechanisms; developing an ecosystem and maintaining an up-to-date network connecting foreign experts and overseas Vietnamese scientists; and building a professional and modern research environment.

The government will issue regulations on the standards and conditions for experts and scientists—both foreigners and Vietnamese living abroad—participating in teaching, scientific research, and working in Vietnam, with priority given to strategic and key science and technology fields, as well as key economic sectors. It will also establish specific recruitment and appointment mechanisms that are transparent, consistent, and in line with international practices.

In addition, mechanisms and policies will be developed to provide incentives regarding salaries, bonuses, and personal income tax; regulations will be set for recognizing the equivalence of academic titles such as professor, associate professor, lecturer, senior lecturer, and distinguished lecturer awarded abroad; and favorable conditions for work, research, and an academic environment will be ensured.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh