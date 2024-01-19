Vietnam aims for victory against Indonesia at Asian Cup

Both the Vietnamese and Indonesian football teams experienced a setback in their opening matches, and now the two Southeast Asian representatives are gearing up for the second round with a resolute determination to secure a victory.

Quang Hai and his teammates have consistently brought sorrow to Indonesia in their recent encounters.

In reality, both sides find themselves with limited options in this match, given the slim chances for the losing team to progress further.

For the Vietnamese football team, this marks their inaugural match and the lone fixture in the group stage, where Coach Troussier's squad enters as the favored side. Beyond historical matchups, the Vietnamese national football team has recently made a significant impression in their encounter with Japan. In that game, the team introduced several new faces— Xuan Manh, Thai Son, Dinh Bac, Minh Trong, and Nguyen Filip —who caught both Coach Shin Tae-yong and the Indonesian team off guard. These players managed to surprise not only the Japanese team but also the tactical minds within the Indonesian team.

Coach Troussier, by nature, is not inclined to shuffle the lineup or substitute 2-3 positions after each match, a practice often seen in the coaching style of his predecessor, Park Hang-seo. However, the choice to place key players like Quang Hai, Duy Manh, Ho Tan Tai, and Vu Van Thanh on the bench, and even to have Van Toan seated in the stands during the opening match, suggests that the French coach has multiple options for the starting lineup.

Introducing a lineup with several young players has made a notable impact, further boosting the fighting spirit of the veteran group, all of whom are consistently prepared to take the field. This is the "strength" that Coach Troussier has been cultivating over time.

Furthermore, it's important to acknowledge the youthful energy in the attacking line, with players like Dinh Bac and Tuan Hai gradually diverting the attention of fans from the absence of experienced players such as Tien Linh and Van Quyet in this training camp.

In the lead-up to the match, Vietnamese players are united in their goal to overcome Indonesia. Vo Minh Trong expressed, "Indonesia's strength lies in their spirit and the inclusion of naturalized players. I'm aware that they have five or six players of European origin in their lineup. Nevertheless, whether facing Indonesia or any other opponent, the Vietnamese national football team always takes the field with a wholehearted fighting spirit, determined to achieve the best result."

Similarly, as noted by Van Truong, "Vietnam must secure a victory against Indonesia to enhance the chances of advancing. In this tournament, where VAR is in operation, Indonesia cannot resort to dirty tricks."

The experience from veterans like Hung Dung is crucial for the Vietnamese national football team when facing opponents with a tendency towards tough and cunning play, such as Indonesia.

Given the apprehension about Indonesia resorting to cunning tactics and playing aggressively, potentially disrupting the composure of the young Vietnamese players, it's anticipated that Coach Troussier may incorporate the group of veterans who were initially on the bench in the previous match into the tactical plan for this game. More than anyone else, the French coach comprehends the potential repercussions if they fail to secure a victory in this match.

On the opposing side, Coach Shin Tae-yong of Indonesia is also not without concerns, considering the recent history of unfavorable outcomes against Vietnam, both at the national team and U23 levels. It adds a degree of pressure to the Indonesian team as they approach the encounter with Vietnam. Both teams have suffered defeats in their opening matches against formidable opponents like Japan and Iraq. This sets the stage for a compelling and closely contested match, with both sides gearing up for what promises to be an intense battle.

The match between Vietnam and Indonesia will be aired on VTV5 and FPT Play at 9:30 p.m. on January 19.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thanh Nha