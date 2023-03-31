Vietnam a potential market for shoppertainment: report

Vietnam is one of the most potential markets in the Asia-Pacific region for shoppertainment - a trend that combines online shopping with entertainment.

The report named “Shoppertainment: APAC’s Trillion-Dollar Opportunity” by the US-based Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and TikTok, showing that the shoppertainment opportunity in the region is projected to expand to a market value of over US$1 trillion by 2025, doubling from the US$500 billion value last year.

Indonesia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will contribute 67% of gross market value (GMV) in shoppertainment by 2025, reflecting their large and established e-commerce bases.

Meanwhile, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand add to the mix of some of the region’s most exciting growth markets, and, alongside Australia, will contribute to a remarkable 63% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years, quadrupling the market value from US$24 billion to US$100 billion.

The fact shows that since the shoppertainment platform TikTok Shop appeared in Vietnam about a year ago, this trend of shopping has been on the rise in the country.

Accordingly, in the past six months, the total value of TikTok Shop's goods increased 11 times, of which the number of orders reported a six-fold rise.

TikTok Shop has also organised over 10 training courses on digital transformation in Vietnamese localities, and plans to continue holding more this year, and relaunch the hashtag #DacSanVietNam (Vietnamese specialties) on the platform to promote trade connectivity.