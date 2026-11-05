Ho Chi Minh City drives digital payments in year-end consumption push

On November 5, HCMC launched official digital portals for its year-end 2026 and Lunar New Year 2027 mega-promotions campaign, titled "Vibrant HCMC," officially transitioning the municipal stimulus initiative from planning to operational deployment.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP/DTTC)

On November 5, Ho Chi Minh City launched official digital portals for its year-end 2026 and Lunar New Year 2027 mega-promotions campaign, titled "Vibrant HCMC," officially transitioning the municipal stimulus initiative from planning to operational deployment.

The launch of access portals—songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn and hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn—follows the framework agreement announced by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 28 at the Autumn Economic Forum 2026. The platforms serve as centralized hubs connecting residents and tourists with event schedules, participating destinations, and corporate promotional packages.

The digital ecosystem spans five core pillars: concentrated retail shopping, e-commerce, tourism and experiential activities, digital payments, and digital finance.

According to the official rollout schedule, the launch ceremony for "Vibrant HCMC – Shopping Season" will take place on the evening of November 11. Concurrently, responsive promotional activities will run from November 11 to 15 across key commercial centers and public venues citywide.

Preliminary figures recorded as of October 27 show that "Vibrant HCMC" has secured approximately 97 promotional schemes submitted by corporate partners, with total expected stimulus packages valued at over VND250 billion (US$9.7 million), backed by more than 100 brands.

The campaign targets driving gross merchandise value (GMV) beyond VND30,000 billion across commerce and payment platforms, with expected incremental transaction volume contributing between VND10,000 billion and VND11,000 billion.

Under the initiative, Vietnam's International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) Executive Agency is partnering with the Department of Industry and Trade, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center, and relevant units to accelerate the digital payment and finance segment.

The framework integrates commercial banks, payment intermediaries, fintech firms, and international partners to deploy convenient payment solutions for foreign tourists, cross-border transactions, and financial services tailored for businesses, household enterprises, and merchants through licensed institutions.

The VIFC-HCMC Executive Agency noted it will continue coordinating with municipal departments and the business community to expand integration, augment promotional incentives, and optimize payment solutions to generate tangible purchasing power for the city.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh