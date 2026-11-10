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VIFC-HCMC engages with Japanese partners to promote int’l bond market

SGGP

VIFC-HCMC has engaged with leading Japanese financial institutions to explore yen-denominated bond issuance, attract international investors and diversify medium- and long-term capital sources for Ho Chi Minh City's development.

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VIFC-HCMC representatives meet with MUMSS. (Photo: VIFC-HCMC)

On November 9, the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) held working sessions with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS) in Tokyo to discuss potential support for bond issuance through VIFC-HCMC.

The discussions focused on capital mobilization mechanisms in international financial markets, international bond issuance, and the experience of Japanese financial institutions in helping countries access and attract international capital.

During the meetings with MUFG and MUMSS, the parties explored the possibility of accessing capital from the Japanese market through yen-denominated bond issuance targeting Japanese investors. The proposed bonds would have maturities of five to 10 years, with an indicative interest rate of around 3 percent.

The discussions also covered the characteristics and investment demand of investor groups across different regions, prevailing interest rates in international capital markets, the global macroeconomic outlook, and interest rate trends in the coming period.

In addition to sharing market information and experience, the parties discussed the potential to connect VIFC-HCMC with prospective investors through the networks of Japanese financial institutions.

This initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand VIFC-HCMC's international partnership network and encourage the participation of global financial institutions and investors in developing its international bond market. It is also expected to help diversify medium- and long-term capital mobilization channels to meet the city's development needs.

Alongside the working sessions with MUFG and MUMSS, the delegation continued its engagement with prospective investors. The information and experience exchanged during these meetings will provide a basis for VIFC-HCMC to coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, the Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State-owned Company (HFIC), and other partners to explore potential cooperation opportunities and establish connections in the coming period.

By Thanh Dung – Translated by Kim Khanh

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VIFC-HCMC Japanese partners international bond market Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities (MUMSS)

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