Business culture seen as driver of national competitiveness

A national forum in Hanoi on November 8 marked the 10th anniversary of Vietnam Corporate Culture Day, highlighting the role of business culture in transforming cultural values into economic strength and promoting sustainable development.

On the afternoon of November 8, in Hanoi, the annual national forum "Culture and Business" took place, marking the 10th anniversary of Vietnam Corporate Culture Day (November 10).

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh speaks at the forum. Photo: SGGP

The forum was themed "Vietnamese Business Culture – A key pillar for transforming cultural values into economic value, contributing to the creation of national synergistic strength."

The event was organized by the organizing committee for the campaign on building Vietnamese corporate culture, in collaboration with the Vietnam Association for the Development of Corporate Culture, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Ho Anh Tuan of the Vietnam Association for the Development of Corporate Culture noted that after 10 years of the campaign, the business community has increasingly recognized that integrating cultural values into corporate life requires leadership by example and persistence in every management decision.

According to the Chairman of the Vietnam Association for the Development of Corporate Culture, this year’s forum theme is operationalized through the Action Framework for Developing Vietnamese Business Culture (2026–2035).

The forum attracts organizations, associations, businesses, scientists, and experts from both within the country and abroad. Photo: SGGP

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh stressed that business culture goes beyond ethics and codes of conduct, serving as the foundation for building trust, resilience, reputation and competitiveness.

A sustainable economy requires not only enterprises with strong financial and technological capabilities but also businesses rooted in cultural and humanistic values. These enterprises should have a distinct identity and reputation, demonstrate responsibility toward the nation and community, aspire to compete on the global stage, and share strong core values that enhance their influence and competitiveness.

The Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism has called for the continued development of a business culture aligned with national values and the standards for Vietnamese people in the new era. She emphasized patriotism, respect for the rule of law, integrity, and responsibility. Business culture must be transformed into a resource, a form of soft power, and a driver of national competitiveness. It should be integrated into the practical operations of enterprises, reflected in their management capabilities, product quality, and brand reputation.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh said business culture extends beyond ethics and codes of conduct, serving as the foundation for building trust, resilience, credibility and competitiveness.

She emphasized that a sustainably developed economy requires not only enterprises with strong financial and technological capabilities but also businesses rooted in cultural and humanistic values. Such enterprises should have a distinct identity, a strong sense of responsibility toward the nation and community, and the ambition to compete on the global stage. By embracing a strong set of shared values, they can create broader influence and strengthen their competitive edge.

Speaking at the forum, Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO Representative to Vietnam, congratulated the initiative on its 10-year journey, emphasizing that culture is both a goal and a driving force for sustainable development. He affirmed that the private sector plays an essential role in co-creating sustainable development, while UNESCO continues to serve as a bridge among stakeholders, helping align ethical standards, innovation and social responsibility with development goals.

The forum marks a decade of efforts to establish a foundation of shared values and corporate cultural standards, following the Prime Minister’s decision to designate November 10 each year as Vietnam Corporate Culture Day. At the event, a strategic alliance was officially launched to implement the Action Framework for the Development of Corporate Culture in Vietnam for 2026–2035. The alliance brings together 28 corporations, general companies and business associations, including 19 domestic and nine foreign entities. The alliance serves as a voluntary coordination mechanism for businesses, organizations and associations supporting the Action Framework. It aims to mobilize initiatives, expertise and resources to turn the framework’s objectives into concrete action.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan