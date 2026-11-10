Ho Chi Minh City, US promotes agricultural trade

On November 9, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong attended a ceremony celebrating Vietnam-US agricultural cooperation at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) and Stephen Vaden, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong welcomed Stephen Vaden, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture, members of the department's delegation, and more than 30 US agricultural businesses visiting and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

He affirmed that the Vietnam-US agricultural partnership had been built over many years on trade, technical cooperation and mutual trust.

As a major economic hub and an important gateway for international trade, with advantages in seaports, logistics infrastructure and a well-developed retail network, Ho Chi Minh City is well positioned to serve as a key hub for receiving, processing and distributing agricultural and food products throughout the Southern region, he emphasized.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

For the 2026-2030 period, the city aims to develop high-tech urban agriculture. It seeks to strengthen cooperation with US partners in crop varieties, biotechnology, and technology transfer.

Ho Chi Minh City is committed to continuing to create favorable conditions for US businesses to expand trade and investment. The city is also ready to work with the US Consulate General to establish effective connections and provide support for businesses from both countries.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his hope that the United States would continue opening its market and facilitating access for Vietnam's key agricultural products, helping ensure balanced and mutually beneficial growth in bilateral agricultural trade.

US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his honor at leading the delegation, US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Stephen Vaden said it was the largest agricultural trade mission ever dispatched by the US Department of Agriculture, both to Vietnam and anywhere in the world.

During its visit to Ho Chi Minh City, the US delegation conducted firsthand surveys and explored potential areas for cooperation, including timber, cotton, footwear and leather goods, as well as several other sectors.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and Stephen Vaden, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture attend a ceremony celebrating Vietnam-US agricultural cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

Highlighting the strength of bilateral relations, he affirmed that Vietnam was not only one of the fastest-growing markets but also a particularly valued partner for the US agricultural sector.

The US side hopes to establish sustainable cooperation mechanisms with Vietnamese associations and businesses to deliver tangible benefits to the business communities and consumers in both countries.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh