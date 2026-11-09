Vietsovpetro welcomes first oil from BK-26 platform at Bach Ho oilfield

The Vietnam-Russia joint venture Vietsovpetro officially brought the first commercial oil flow (First Oil) from the BK-26 wellhead platform at the Bach Ho oilfield, Block 09-1, on November 9, 2026, at 7:15 a.m.

BK-26 oil platform (Photo: Vietsovpetro)

The project was completed 36 days ahead of the schedule approved by the two sides' council, which had set December 15, 2026, as the target date. The achievement marks a practical contribution to the celebrations of Vietsovpetro's 45th founding anniversary (November 19, 1981–November 19, 2026) and Petrovietnam's 65th traditional day (November 27, 1961–November 27, 2026).

The BK-26 oil platform development project at the Bach Ho oilfield comprises an integrated package of facilities, including the BK-26 wellhead platform and a connecting bridge to the MSP-8 platform; modifications to MSP-8 to enable it to receive and process production from BK-26; and the relocation of the underground power cable between MSP-8 and MSP-4.

First Oil from the BK-26 platform (Photo: Vietsovpetro)

Design work and procurement of materials and equipment began in January 2025, while the official construction and installation order was issued on December 29, 2025.

Through scientific project management and optimized resource allocation, the jacket structure was fabricated and passed onshore acceptance on April 24, 2026, before being safely installed offshore on May 17, 2026.

The topside and connecting bridge were subsequently fabricated and passed onshore acceptance on September 8, 2026, followed by the completion of their offshore installation and connection on September 15, 2026.

On November 3, 2026, Vietsovpetro's Acceptance Council conducted an overall inspection of the entire facility and issued a decision approving it for operation from November 5, 2026. The project was assessed as meeting high technical standards and ensuring absolute safety.

Monitoring First Oil (FO) parameters on the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system. (Photo: Vietsovpetro)

The BK-26 platform's early first-oil milestone further demonstrates Vietsovpetro's comprehensive self-reliance across the entire Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) chain, from geological studies and field development design to procurement, mechanical fabrication, and offshore installation.

The achievement also underscores the joint venture's competitive strengths in developing small and marginal oilfields at competitive costs.

Additional output from BK-26 will provide an important boost to Vietsovpetro's efforts to exceed its 2026 production and business targets, maintain stable oil production in the coming years, and increase contributions to the state budget.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh