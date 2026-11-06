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Ministry urges tighter control on freight fares amid falling fuel prices

SGGPO

The Ministry of Construction today requested specialized agencies and construction departments in cities and provinces to strengthen the management of transport fares as domestic fuel prices decline.

According to the Ministry of Construction, following recent petrol and oil price adjustments, domestic fuel prices have generally shown a downward trend. The management and regulation of transport fares require continued attention, as well as synchronized and decisive implementation by competent authorities.

Accordingly, regulatory agencies must step up inspections of price declarations, price listings, and sales at listed prices by transport businesses. Inspections should focus specifically on enterprises that previously increased transport fares but have not yet adjusted them downward, despite falling fuel prices.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed local authorities and relevant agencies to strictly prevent transport operators from raising fares when fuel prices increase but failing to lower them when fuel prices fall.

Violating cases must be strictly handled in accordance with regulations.

By Minh Anh - Translated by Anh Quan

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tighter control on freight fares falling fuel prices transport business transport fares

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