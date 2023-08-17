SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Vegan food festival to be held in HCMC

SGGPO

A three-day vegan food festival will take place the Canh Doi Park in HCMC’s District 7, starting on August 25.

Vegan food festival to be held in HCMC ảnh 1

The event co-organized by the People’s Committee of District 7 and the HCMC Food and Beverage Association is expected to attract more than 200 stalls featuring diverse clean, green, and plant-based food.

There will be a cooking contest titled “Green Chef 2023”, a competition on preparation for a vegan banquet and a vegan buffet serving more than 10,000 people, and music performances.

On the occasion of the Vu Lan festival celebration that falls on the 15th day of the 7th month of the Lunar Calendar, many restaurants in the city have offered vegetarian buffets and added vegetarian dishes to their menu.

By Hong Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vegan food festival HCMC vegan buffet

Other news

Photo Gallery

Homeland dish reaching out to world

Lac Lam rice paper cake of Don Duong District in the central highlands province of Lam Dong was introduced to Xuan Hoa Village in the northern province of Bac Ninh nearly 70 years ago.