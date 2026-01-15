Business

VASEP warns of risks to exported seafood to the United States

Vietnam’s wild-caught seafood exports to the United States market are warned to face significant risks in 2026,  the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported that, from January 1, 2026, the United States has banned imports of seafood harvested from 11 Vietnamese fisheries that have not been recognized as equivalent to the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

The blue swimming crab fishery has been granted an additional six-month extension, effective from November 12, 2025.

It is estimated that in case the ban is fully enforced, the affected categories of Vietnamese seafood could face a decline in export turnover of more than US$500 million per year in the U.S. market.

Among the ten key issues facing Vietnam’s seafood industry in 2025, recently announced by the VASEP, the U.S. regulations under MMPA are considered a major concern for seafood exports in the upcoming time.

According to the VASEP, if obstacles related to monitoring and mitigating the incidental capture of marine mammals are not promptly resolved, Vietnam’s wild-caught seafood exports to the U.S. market will face significant risks in 2026.

The association estimates that the ban could affect more than US$500 million annually in export value being equivalent to nearly one-quarter of the total value of related seafood exports to the United States.

The VASEP also noted that from January 1, 2026, the enterprises seeking to export seafood to the United States in compliance with the MMPA must obtain a Certificate of Admissibility (COA), certifying that their products do not violate U.S. regulations on marine mammal protection.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

