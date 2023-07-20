Various parts of Vietnam experience rains on July 20

According to meteorological experts, the Southwest monsoon continues to be active in the Southern region of Vietnam and is expected to persist until the end of July.

Consequently, the Southern and Central Highlands regions are experiencing prolonged rainy conditions. There is a high probability of rain in Ho Chi Minh City, reaching as much as 90 percent on July 20.

As reported by the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Central Highlands and the Southern regions of Vietnam experienced moderate rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rains occurring in some localized areas last night. In the Northern region, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An provinces, there were showers and thunderstorms, with moderate to heavy rainfall observed in certain localities.

Here are the recorded rainfall amounts in various locations: Muong Luan No.2 Village in Dien Bien Province 76mm, Dam Ha District in Quang Ninh Province 62mm, Vinh Thinh Commune in Thanh Hoa Province 80mm, and U Minh District in Ca Mau Province 86mm.

Between July 20 and July 22, the Central Highlands and Southern regions of Vietnam will experience periods of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing exceptionally heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals are expected to be generally between 70mm and 120mm, while some locations may receive more than 180mm of rainfall, particularly during the afternoon and at night.

On the morning of July 20, both the Northern and North Central regions of Vietnam received rain, with some areas experiencing moderate rainfall and others encountering heavy rain and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts varied between 10mm and 30mm, with some locations receiving over 70mm of rainfall.

In the afternoon and evening of July 20, the Central North Central and South Central regions are expected to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with certain areas receiving moderate to heavy rainfall between 10mm to 30mm and, in some places, exceeding 50mm.