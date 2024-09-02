Various localities nationwide continue to experience downpours, thunderstorms

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of intense rains, thunderstorms together with the possibility of cyclones, lightning and blustery winds in various localities across the country on Sunday.

Strong winds and huge waves are expected in many coastal regions.



The weather models will continue to cover the eastern part of the Northern region, Thanh Hoa Province, the localities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan, the Central Highlands and the Southern region from September 2 to September 4, mostly in the afternoons and evenings.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

During torrential rains, the possibility of extensive waterlogging and flash floods could occur at low-lying areas, rivers and streams as well as landslides could occur in the above-mentioned localities, notably in the mountainous areas of Yen Bai and Tuyen Quang provinces.

Meteorological experts said that flash floods and landslides could threaten lives, disrupt traffic, impact on environment and destroy facilities, leading to significant losses in production and economic activities of people.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, tropical storm Yagi formed in the eastern waters of the Central Philippines last night. Meteorological experts indicated that this storm is likely to strengthen further and then it may enter the East Sea from September 4 to September 7.

The position of storm Yagi on the morning of September 2, according to the WINDY model

Under the impacts of the tropical storm, the Gulf of Tonkin, the northern and middle of the East Sea including the Paracel and Spratly Islands, as well as the waters from Quang Ngai to Ca Mau, Ca Mau to Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand will experience showers, thunderstorms, big waves and rough sea.

All vessels operating in the above areas are at high risk of being affected by strong winds, huge waves and cyclones.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong