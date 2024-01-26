US values HCMC for its dynamic development

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan receives congresswoman Young Kim

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan today received congresswoman Young Kim, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific who is leading a US parliamentary delegation visiting the southern largest city.

Thanking the warm welcome of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, congresswoman Young Kim expressed her joy at the visit and working session in the city, after the United States and Vietnam upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up potential cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of semiconductors, electronic chips, high technology.

The parliamentarians in the delegation highly valued the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City wishing to promote cooperation with the city in the fields of high technology development, logistics, and energy industry diversification.

Moreover, they affirmed that they are ready to cooperate and support Vietnam in resolving issues related to war consequences and post-war reconciliation, especially in the work of cleaning up land in areas affected by Agent Orange/dioxin.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan talked about the viewpoints of the Party and State of Vietnam on issues which the delegation pay attention to. He affirmed that Vietnam always cares about, protects and promotes human rights and the Vietnamese government prioritize people’s right in its policies and mechanisms.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders hoped that the United States will support Vietnam's ethnic and religious policies; contributing to the continued development of the Vietnam - United States cooperative relationship that has been nurtured by the two countries over the past time.

Vietnam and the United States are 'putting aside the past, overcoming differences, promoting similarities, looking towards the future', so Vietnam hopes to strengthen cooperation with the United States to continue expanding the search for remains of soldiers from both countries who died in the war in addition to assistance for Agent Orange victims and cleaning areas affected by dioxin.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that Ho Chi Minh City is transforming strongly towards green growth and sustainable development to match the general trend of the world. the city’s transformation is suitable for the delegation’s concern about trade exchange, investment cooperation in the production of semiconductors and electronic chips and strengthened connection to seaport development.

These are also areas that Ho Chi Minh City wants to cooperate and develop with US partners. Therefore, Ho Chi Minh City expects to listen and receive advices from US partners to develop policies and mechanisms to attract investment within its authority. The city also proposed to the Central Government to resolve difficulties and limitations in cooperation between the two sides which are beyond the city’s authority.

It is expected that the US parliamentary delegation will visit the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City and carry out a survey on dioxin cleaning work at Bien Hoa Airport in Dong Nai Province.

By Phuong Nam – Translated By Anh Quan