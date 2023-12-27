Upgraded Vietnamese-funded hospital inaugurated in Laos

A ceremony was held on December 27 in Xaysomboun province, Laos, to inaugurate and hand over the upgraded Xaysomboun hospital – a gift from the Government of Vietnam to Laos.

Vietnamese and Lao delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The upgrade started in February 2021 with a total investment of over VND158 billion (US$6.5 million). The 80-bed hospital now has high-quality advanced equipment and its medical examination and treatment capacity are improved.

Speaking at the ceremony, Viengsavanh Vilayphone, Standing Vice Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee, appreciated Vietnam’s support to Laos which demonstrates the solid foundation of the great friendship, special solidarity and cooperation between the two countries. It also shows the strong commitment of the Vietnamese Government to supporting the Lao Government in socio-economic development, ensuring social security for the Lao people.

Medical workers at Xaysomboun hospital provide medical examination to a local woman. (Photo: VNA)

Major General Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Deputy Commander of the Military Region 4 and Head of the Project Management Board on the Vietnamese side, emphasised the investment in the project vividly demonstrates the great friendship and special solidarity between the two Parties and Governments in general and the deep affection between the armed forces of Military Region 4 and Xaysomboun province in particular.

Suksavath Vongphumleck, Deputy Governor of Xaysomboun province, expressed his sincere and deep gratitude to the Party and Government of Vietnam for supporting the province.

He affirmed that Vietnam’s support in building and upgrading the hospital greatly contributes to the local socio-economic development and helps local people access high-quality medical services conveniently.

Vietnamplus