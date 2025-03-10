Unseasonal rains persistently hit Southern region

In the coming days, the Southern localities are forecast to experience variations in weather conditions as unseasonal rains are interspersed with sweltering heat.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, from March 9 to March 18, the Southern region and the Southern part of the Central Highlands region will persistently experience scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures remain high, even with intense heat across some areas.

The variations in weather conditions may lead to thermal instability, localized thunderstorms, hail and strong gusty winds.

As a result, unseasonal rains will persist in the south but will be inconsistent.

Some areas will face scorching heat, while others may experience thunderstorms and extreme weather phenomena like strong winds and hail. Residents are recommended to take precautions.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong