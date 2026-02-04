Business

Ministry calls for free shuttle bus services to 2026 Spring Fair

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has proposed organizing free shuttle bus services and increasing transport frequency to carry residents to the 2026 Spring Fair.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on February 4 announced that Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Truong Thanh Hoai had signed an official dispatch to the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally run cities, requesting coordination in organizing the first Spring Fair in 2026.

The document also calls for transportation support to help residents access the fair.

The ministry indicated that the First Spring Fair 2026, held under Government direction by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with ministries, agencies and local authorities, opened on February 2 and will run through February 13.

Artistic performance at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Spring Fair

The event is a national-level trade promotion program aimed at stimulating consumption and serving public shopping needs during the 2026 Lunar New Year.

To make it easier for residents to attend, the ministry encouraged local authorities to provide free shuttle buses, increase trip frequency, or add transport services connecting residential areas with the fair.

Besides, localities were also asked to strengthen public communications to ensure residents are well informed about the fair’s schedule, location and activities.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

