Vietnamese businesses seek partners at chocolate, coffee fair in Algeria

The 7th International Chocolate and Coffee Show (CHOCAF) officially opened on February 4 in the city of Oran, Algeria, attracting around 60 businesses as well as many experts and visitors from the host country and nations around the world, including Vietnam.

Coffee currently accounts for nearly 85 percent of Vietnam’s total exports to Algeria. (Photo: VNA)

Running until February 7, the fair showcases the entire value chain of the coffee and chocolate industry, ranging from raw materials and machinery to finished products such as confectionery, chocolate and coffee. In addition to exhibition booths, CHOCAF 2026 features cooking demonstrations, skills competitions and professional exchange activities.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Algeria, Nguyen Huyen Tram, General Director of Phuoc An Coffee JSC from Vietnam’s Dak Lak province, said she attended the expo to introduce the company’s products, explore the Algerian market, including local coffee preferences, and learn about investment models in the country.

During her working trip to Algeria, the General Director of Phuoc An Coffee JSC from Vietnam’s Dak Lak province said that she felt the special affection that Algerian people have for Vietnamese people and expressed her hope that the company’s products could soon be exported to this promising market.

Last year, Algeria imported more Vietnamese coffee than the US, traditionally Vietnam’s largest coffee buyer. Algeria accounted for approximately 6.5 percent of Vietnam’s total coffee exports, while the US made up 5.9 percent.

According to Hoang Duc Nhuan, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria, Vietnam’s coffee exports to the North African country reached 89,336 tons in 2025, with a turnover of nearly US$455 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 161 percent in volume and 257 percent in value.

Currently, coffee accounts for nearly 85 percent of Vietnam’s total export turnover to Algeria.

Vietnamplus