Border-area school projects race toward new school year

School construction projects across provinces' border areas are entering the final phase as local authorities and contractors accelerate work to ensure completion before the start of the 2026–2027 academic year.

The Dak Lak Provincial Military Command has deployed officers and soldiers to assist in the construction of inter-level boarding schools in the border communes of Ia Lop and Ia Rve in Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Across the eight border communes of Dong Nai City, numerous school construction projects, particularly boarding schools, are being fast-tracked for completion in time for the new academic year.

In Loc Thanh Commune alone, three boarding school projects are under construction, with completion rates ranging from 70 percent to 90 percent. The projects form part of the 2026–2030 Comprehensive School System Development Scheme for the city's eight border communes.

Meanwhile, at the project to build the Thuan An Border Commune Inter-level Boarding School for Primary and Secondary Education in Lam Dong Province, more than 330 workers are currently on site. The project has reached over 75 percent completion, with all structural works finished.

Likewise, construction is progressing rapidly at another inter-level boarding school project, where more than 400 workers are working around the clock. Under the schedule, the project is expected to be completed before August 15, with final acceptance by August 30, allowing it to welcome students for the new school year.

In Dak Lak Province, five ethnic minority inter-level boarding schools for primary and secondary students are under construction in Ia Lop, Ia Rve, Buon Don, Ea Rok, and Ea Bung communes.

According to Mr. Vo Van Loi, Deputy Director of the Dak Lak Provincial Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board, the school project in Buon Don Commune has surpassed 95 percent completion, while those in Ia Lop, Ia Rve and Ea Rok have reached between 80 percent and 90 percent. The project owner and contractors are striving to complete the main construction works before August 30 to ensure the facilities are ready for the 2026–2027 academic year.

By Nong Ngan, Tien Thang - Translated by Kim Khanh