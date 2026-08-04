Vietnamese students win 205 awards at AIMO 2026 International Final

Vietnamese students secured 205 awards, including the overall championship title, at the 2026 Asian International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) International Final.

The 2026 Asian International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) International Finals, co-organized by Tien Phong Newspaper and Hanoi University of Science and Technology, were held in Hanoi from August 2 to 5, attracting nearly 1,300 contestants, along with parents, teachers and experts from 22 countries and territories.

Vietnamese students receive awards at the 2026 Asian International Mathematical Olympiad (AIMO) International Finals. Photo: Thanh Ha



The Vietnamese student delegation achieved outstanding results, winning 205 awards with participants from 18 provinces and cities. Hanoi had the highest number of award-winning students with 105, followed by Thanh Hoa with 20, Ho Chi Minh City with 15 and Tuyen Quang with 14.

The team’s achievements included one championship title, four first runner-up awards, three second runner-up awards, 42 gold medals, 83 silver medals, 70 bronze medals and two merit awards. The overall champion was Tran Son Ha, a seventh-grade student at Dang Thai Mai Secondary School in Nghe An Province.

The 2026 final featured delegations from 22 countries and territories, with the largest teams coming from Brazil, Canada, China, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Vietnamese students celebrate after winning awards at the 2026 AIMO International Final. Photo: Thanh Ha

This year’s competition provided a platform for international academic exchange, bringing together young mathematics enthusiasts from around the world. In addition to assessing fundamental mathematical knowledge, the contest included more practical, interdisciplinary and problem-solving questions designed to encourage creative thinking and real-world application.

The event marked the first time Vietnam hosted the AIMO International Final, allowing hundreds of Vietnamese students to compete in a global mathematics arena without traveling overseas. The move helped reduce travel costs while allowing greater support from families, teachers and schools.

The competition also welcomed about 1,000 international parents, educators and experts, contributing to tourism activities and enhancing Vietnam’s profile as a destination for international academic events.

Established in 2012, AIMO is an annual international mathematics competition that aims to discover and nurture young mathematical talent, promote scientific thinking, and foster friendship and cultural exchange among students worldwide.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong