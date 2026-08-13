HCMC secures classrooms, facilities ahead of new school year

On the afternoon of August 12, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training to review the progress of constructing and repairing classrooms and preparing the teaching staff for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the meeting about the progress of constructing and repairing classrooms and preparing the teaching staff for the 2026-2027 academic year. (Photo: Duyen Phan)

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Office of the City Party Committee, the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and various municipal departments, boards, and sectors.

At the meeting, Director Nguyen Tan Phat of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training stated that in preparation for the 2026-2027 academic year, the entire city has 53 projects scheduled for completion before September 5, 2026, featuring 1,044 newly constructed classrooms and 809 additional classrooms, with a total investment capital of more than VND3,800 billion (US$145.88 million).

Additionally, 20 projects are scheduled for completion after September 5 through the end of December 2026, comprising 321 newly constructed classrooms and 288 additional classrooms, with a total investment capital of more than US$96 million.

Director Nguyen Tan Phat of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training (Photo: Duyen Phan)

Regarding the "150 Days and Nights to Complete 1,000 Classrooms for the 2026-2027 Academic Year" emulation campaign, as of August 11, 2026, 43 out of 53 projects have been completed, with 829 out of 1,044 new classrooms, achieving 79.41 percent of the total new classrooms planned for projects scheduled for completion before September 5, 2026.

The remaining 10 projects are more than 80 percent complete and are expected to be put into use before the opening ceremony of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Areas experiencing rapid mechanical population growth need to develop specific plans that integrate the planning of land reserves for education, investment in school facilities, and the allocation of teaching staff, emphasized Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Regarding teacher recruitment for the 2026-2027 academic year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has temporarily suspended the issuance of recruitment plans to ensure the proper arrangement of public preschool, general education, and continuing education institutions in accordance with regulations, thereby avoiding personnel redundancy following organizational restructuring.

"After the restructuring plan for public educational public service units is approved, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will proactively review and implement the recruitment of public employees for the 2026-2027 academic year," the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training stated.

Delivering guiding remarks at the working session, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, highly commended the Party Committee of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Education and Training, and various departments, sectors, and localities for their proactive deployment of tasks regarding investment in school construction and repairs, equipment procurement, and teacher preparation for the 2026-2027 academic year.

"The time remaining until the school opening day is very short. I request that agencies, units, and localities focus intensely, proactively resolve difficulties and obstacles immediately, and ensure full conditions regarding schools, classrooms, physical facilities, equipment, and teaching staff to guarantee the organization of the opening ceremony and teaching and learning activities in the new academic year," the Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized.

By Thu Tam -Translated by Anh Quan