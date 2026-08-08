Ministry issues academic year schedule framework for 2026-2027

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued Decision No. 2308/QD-BGDDT, which promulgates the academic year schedule framework for preschool education, general education, and continuing education nationwide.

Students may return to school at most one week before the official opening ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The new framework will take effect nationwide starting from the 2026–2027 academic year and remain applicable for subsequent years.

Under the directive, students may return to school at most one week before the official opening ceremony. Grades 1, 9, and 12 are permitted to return up to two weeks early. The official nationwide school opening ceremony will be held annually on September 5.

The framework stipulates that the first semester must end before January 18 each year, while the academic program and school year must be completed by May 31.

Recognition of completion of primary and secondary education programs must be obtained before June 30 each year. Enrollment for all entry-level grades must be completed before July 31 each year.

The high school graduation examination is expected to be held on June 11 and 12 each year.

Other national-level examinations will be administered in accordance with regulations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Training.

The Ministry of Education and Training mandates that local academic plans guarantee 35 weeks of actual instruction, comprising 18 weeks in the first semester and 17 weeks in the second.

Local execution plans must align with regional conditions. Public holidays and Lunar New Year breaks will adhere to the Labor Code and annual guiding documents. Teachers' annual leave will primarily be arranged during summer break or interspersed throughout the school year to suit local schedules.

The calendar must ensure synchronization across all educational levels within a locality, particularly for multi-level schools.

Under the framework, Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Committees hold the authority to decide the specific academic calendar for their respective administrative areas.

The Ministry of Education and Training noted that early back-to-school dates or academic year extensions must not exceed two weeks beyond the framework; any exceptional cases require prior approval from the Ministry.

Additionally, directors of provincial and municipal departments of Education and Training are authorized to temporarily suspend classes during extreme weather or natural disasters, ensuring makeup classes are scheduled while preserving teachers' statutory leave.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh