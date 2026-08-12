Ho Chi Minh City proposes full tuition support for medical residents

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said on August 11 that it is finalizing a draft resolution on special policies to support medical residency training to meet the city's demand for highly specialized healthcare professionals.

Young doctors attend the third Ho Chi Minh City healthcare sector job fair, held in Can Gio in 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The draft is expected to be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for consideration at its August 2026 session.

Under the draft resolution, doctors admitted to medical residency programs at public medical training institutions and selected based on the healthcare sector's workforce needs are expected to receive 100 percent tuition support, capped at VND100 million (US$3,800) per person per academic year.

The support period will be based on the actual duration of training but will not exceed the duration stipulated in the training program approved by the competent authority.

Medical residents pursuing priority specialties that face difficulties in attracting doctors are also expected to receive additional monthly living allowances equivalent to twice the Region I minimum wage throughout their training.

These policies are intended to ease the financial burden on medical residents, enabling them to focus on their studies, research, and clinical practice, thereby strengthening their professional expertise, a Department of Health representative said.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the key aspect of the policy lies not only in the financial support provided to trainees but also in linking training with the workforce needs of the city's public healthcare system. Doctors receiving the support will be required to commit to working at public medical examination and treatment facilities under the Department of Health after completing their training.

Recipients of the support must commit to working for at least six years after completing their training. Those who fail to fulfill their commitment will be required to reimburse the financial support in accordance with regulations. Cases of force majeure may be considered for exemption from or reduction of the reimbursement obligation in accordance with the law.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, medical residency training is an important pathway for developing a highly specialized physician workforce capable of meeting the city's needs for advanced medical techniques and essential specialties.

After six years of general medical training, medical graduates must undergo an additional three years of residency training, which entails rigorous academic study and clinical practice. During this period, residents spend most of their time studying, conducting research, and undertaking clinical practice at hospitals, without a stable source of income while still having to cover tuition and living expenses themselves. This is one of the challenges that may affect young doctors' ability to choose and pursue specialized training.

The proposed support policy aims to ease the financial burden on young doctors, enabling them to focus on their studies and enhance their professional expertise. At the same time, it seeks to align training with workforce needs, creating a pool of highly qualified doctors to serve the city's public healthcare system over the long term.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh