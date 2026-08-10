Gov't issues decree to encourage businesses in vocational training collaboration

The Government has recently issued Decree No. 308/2026/ND-CP, detailing certain provisions of the Vocational Education Law regarding state support policies for businesses and their human resource training funds.

The decree includes measures encouraging businesses to cooperate with vocational education institutions in research, science and technology applications, innovation, technology transfer, digital transformation and green transformation in vocational education, as well as skills development.

Under Decree 308, businesses are encouraged to cooperate with vocational education institutions in activities including research cooperation and the application of science, technology and innovation; technology transfer; and updating new technologies for training activities.

Businesses are also encouraged to participate in developing, reviewing and proposing updates to lists of training fields and occupations; training programs; learning outcomes; curricula; digital learning materials; and training methods to meet businesses' labor needs, labor market demand and socioeconomic development requirements.

Other encouraged activities include investing in, funding, sharing and jointly using facilities; commissioning training and retraining programs; providing advanced vocational skills training linked to businesses' labor needs and labor market demand; and supporting the incubation of startup ideas.

At the same time, businesses cooperating with vocational education institutions will be eligible for support policies and incentives under laws on science, technology and innovation, digital transformation and green transformation.

By Thanh Minh - Translated by Anh Quan