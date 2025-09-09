Unified strategy needed for Vietnamese brands to prevail on “digital front”

A conference titled “Expanding Market Share – Positioning Vietnamese Brands in the Digital Space” was held this morning, September 9, at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

The Organizing Committee and delegates at the conference on the morning of September 9

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy Director General of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade; along with representatives from city departments, agencies, and leading businesses. Representing SGGP Newspaper were Deputy Editors-in-Chief Mr. Pham Van Truong and Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong.

The conference also brought together trade associations, industry representatives, and prominent enterprises to discuss practical solutions for helping Vietnamese products maintain domestic market share and strengthen competitiveness in the digital era. The event drew strong participation from the press and media. Discussions revolved around two main themes.

The first session, “Identifying Vietnamese Products – The Key to Expanding Market Share,” addressed how to establish clear recognition of Vietnamese goods, safeguard them against counterfeiting, and enhance consumer trust.

The second session, “Positioning Vietnamese Brands in the Digital Space,” focused on strategies for ensuring not only visibility but also a strong digital presence, adapting to the global e-commerce trend. Delegates examined solutions to help businesses adapt to the shifting landscape.

Mr. Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong, and Dr. Ly Hoang Vu at the conference

The event was more than a forum for exchanging experiences among businesses and experts; it also served as a platform for connecting government, associations, and enterprises to seek common ground. From brand identification in traditional markets to digital positioning, the shared goal was to consolidate consumer trust, expand market share, and strengthen the global standing of Vietnamese products. Organizers expressed hope that the conference would provide practical insights to help Vietnamese goods overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve breakthroughs in the digital age.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, noted that Vietnam’s domestic market has increasingly affirmed its role as a pillar of the economy. Yet alongside opportunities come daunting challenges: rising competition, rapidly changing consumer habits, and especially the explosion of digital technology, which has created an entirely new “battlefield.”

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP, delivers her opening remarks.

“In this space, brands no longer compete only on traditional store shelves but must position themselves in the minds of consumers through every click and every online transaction,” Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized.

She stressed that for Vietnamese goods, the challenge lies not only in defending market share against foreign products but also in achieving clear brand identity, building trust, and asserting a strong presence in the digital environment. This, she argued, is essential if Vietnam aims to expand into regional and global markets while also winning domestic consumers through intrinsic value and brand reputation.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong underscored that the conference was designed as a mainstream forum where policymakers, trade associations, pioneering enterprises, and experts could share experiences, propose solutions, and offer practical initiatives for transparent and legitimate brand protection. It also aimed to advance strategies for positioning Vietnamese brands on digital platforms, forging stronger connections among the State, businesses, associations, media, and technology sectors.

“As a key socio-political newspaper of HCMC, Sai Gon Giai Phong will continue to accompany the business community, amplify their voices, and serve as a bridge connecting policy with real-world production and trade,” Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong said. “We believe that the initiatives, proposals, and practical solutions shared here will help remove obstacles and open new pathways for elevating Vietnamese brands.”

Vietnamese brands must assert identity in the digital space Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the HCMC People’s Committee highlighted Vietnam’s growing domestic market of over 100 million people, with retail sales valued at US$180 billion in 2024 and forecast to rise to $350 billion by 2025. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s e-commerce market reached $22 billion in 2024 and is projected to almost triple to $63 billion by 2030, according to the Google–Temasek–Bain & Company report E-Economy SEA 2024. Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the HCMC People’s Committee speaks at the event. “These are vast opportunities for Vietnamese products to reach tens of millions of consumers and expand their footprint regionally,” Mr. Nguyen Van Dung said. “But opportunities come hand-in-hand with challenges.” Vietnamese companies face fierce competition from international brands with advantages in scale and quality, as well as a flood of cheap imports. Intellectual property infringement is becoming increasingly complex, eroding the competitiveness of genuine businesses. “Protecting brands and asserting the identity of Vietnamese goods in the digital space is no longer optional—it is imperative,” he added. HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung speaks with delegates and business representatives on the sidelines of the conference. Mr. Nguyen Van Dung stressed HCMC’s central role, with over 500,000 businesses contributing more than 20 percent of national GDP. Positioned as pioneers, city-based firms possess the dynamism and adaptability needed to lead in digital transformation, serving as a hub that links production, commerce, logistics, and finance—especially in coordination with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau. As HCMC transitions into a global megacity under the new “one center–three growth poles” model, the city will serve as a financial and high-tech hub; Binh Duong as an advanced industrial base; and Ba Ria–Vung Tau as a maritime logistics gateway. This integration is expected to form the largest interconnected economic–trade–logistics triangle in the country. “For Vietnamese enterprises, building clear brand identities and reputable digital profiles is urgent if they are to hold domestic market share and leverage new supply chains for export growth,” Mr. Nguyen Van Dung stressed. He also outlined city initiatives: strengthening intellectual property protection, accelerating digital transformation in management and marketing, building a transparent and sustainable e-commerce ecosystem, and promoting large enterprises as anchors to support smaller firms. HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung and Sai Gon Giai Phong Deputy Editor-in-Chief Pham Van Truong co-chair the conference.

Vietnamese brands struggle to distance themselves from cheap Chinese goods

Vietnam’s service trade and retail sectors continue to expand, but retail sales are showing signs of slowing compared with GDP and overall service trade growth, according to Dr. Dinh The Hien and the Vietnam Financial Analysts (VFA) research group.

Dr. Dinh The Hien speaks at the event.

Service trade revenue was recorded at VND6.23 trillion in 2023, rising to VND6.39 trillion in 2024, and reaching VND4.58 trillion in the first eight months of 2025. Retail accounted for more than 77 percent of the total, with sales at VND4.85 trillion in 2023, VND4.92 trillion in 2024, and VND3.49 trillion in the first eight months of 2025.

Competition from foreign giants like Aeon, Central Retail, and Lotte, coupled with the rapid growth of e-commerce, has intensified pricing pressures. Domestic retailers also face high operating costs, weak supply chains, shifting consumer behavior toward green and personalized consumption, sluggish digital transformation, and widespread counterfeiting.

While service trade revenue grew by 9–9.6 percent annually, retail sales rose more slowly at around 8.1–8.6 percent, falling behind GDP growth of 3.84 percent in 2023, 6.42 percent in 2024, and 7.52 percent in the first eight months of 2025.

By contrast, e-commerce is booming. Online sales reached VND492 trillion ($19.4 billion) in 2023, VND598 trillion ($23.6 billion) in 2024, and VND202 trillion ($7.9 billion) in the first half of 2025. The sector now accounts for about 10 percent of retail sales and is growing at an average 20 percent per year, led by fashion, beauty, home appliances, and packaged food. Imported goods make up around 15 percent of online revenue and are rising steadily.

The e-commerce market is forecast to reach $32–45 billion in 2025–2026, driven by Shopee, Lazada, and a fast-rising TikTok Shop. Livestreaming and “shoppertainment” are emerging trends, but small retailers risk being squeezed out, while fraud and counterfeiting remain persistent concerns.

Dr. Dinh The Hien speaks at the event.

Vietnamese brands are making progress in storytelling and customer engagement, particularly with Gen Z and Millennials. However, they remain concentrated in the low- to mid-end segments, with weak international marketing and underdeveloped digital strategies. “Vietnamese brands are stuck in the middle ground—between cheap Chinese goods and stronger mid- to high-end regional competitors,” Dr. Dinh The Hien observed.

To build sustainable digital brands, experts suggest that businesses invest in advanced tools such as CRM, logistics, and AI-powered customer engagement. Artificial intelligence applications—from chatbots to loyalty apps—are seen as essential for boosting conversion, reducing costs, and delivering personalized experiences that can help Vietnamese brands become more competitive and trusted.

Journalist Pham Van Truong moderates Session 1.

Legal enforcement gaps leave businesses struggling to protect their brands

Mr. Bong Hoa Viet, Assistant to the General Director of Binh Minh Plastic Company, spoke candidly about the damage caused by counterfeit products. Despite deploying anti-counterfeiting technology and pursuing legal action, the company has faced significant revenue losses and reputational harm due to widespread imitation.

Mr. Bong Hoa Viet, Assistant to the General Director of Binh Minh Plastic Company

Company executives urged stronger law enforcement, stressing that enterprises cannot fight intellectual property violations alone. “Without decisive intervention from regulatory authorities, counterfeiting will continue to erode consumer trust and weaken the competitiveness of legitimate Vietnamese brands,” they warned.

Strict quality control Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op, Vietnam’s largest retail cooperative, shared how they maintain consumer trust by prioritizing product quality and authenticity. More than 90 percent of the goods sold at Co.op’s retail network are locally produced, supported by direct partnerships with farmers and producers. Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Deputy General Director of Saigon Co.op By investing in green supply chains, expanding digital platforms, and embedding cultural values into its operations, Saigon Co.op has positioned itself as both a retail giant and a champion of Vietnamese goods. “Winning consumers’ trust is not just about price—it’s about culture, sustainability, and reliability,” a representative explained.

Ms. Lam Thuy Ai, General Director of Mebi Farm and Vice Chairwoman of the Saigon Entrepreneurs Association, shared that after more than 20 years of brand-building, her company has established a distinct corporate identity. From employees to products, every aspect of the brand must consistently affirm its core values and deliver authentic experiences to both customers and partners. She emphasized that when expanding into new markets, businesses must align products with consumer needs—good input leads to good output.

Ms. Lam Thuy Ai, General Director of Mebi Farm She also noted that many firms remain hesitant to adopt digital platforms due to concerns over information security. However, Ms. Lam Thuy Ai stressed that embracing technology is essential for businesses to amplify their voice and presence in the digital space.

Leveraging the digital space to build and position Vietnamese brands

Mr. Lu Nguyen Xuan Vu, Chairman of the Saigon Entrepreneurs Association and CEO of Xuan Nguyen Group, emphasized that positioning Vietnamese brands in the digital space is essential as consumers increasingly rely on mobile searches before purchasing. He warned that without a strong online presence, businesses risk falling behind, not only major brands but also retailers in competitive markets. Companies with solid digital visibility, he noted, already gain an edge, and he urged Vietnamese enterprises to seize the opportunities of the digital space to grow, strengthen their identity, and better protect themselves against counterfeits and low-quality goods.

Mr. Lu Nguyen Xuan Vu, Chairman of the Saigon Entrepreneurs Association and CEO of Xuan Nguyen Group

Swift brand protection registration essential

At the discussion, Mr. Nguyen Dang Hien, General Director of Bidrico, stressed that stronger State policies and enforcement are needed to combat counterfeiting, while consumers must also help safeguard Vietnamese goods. He cautioned that local firms risk losing out when foreign companies register trademarks first, as seen in the case of ST25 rice, and urged businesses—especially small and micro-sized ones—to register brand protection early in export markets to avoid costly setbacks.

Mr. Nguyen Dang Hien, General Director of Bidrico

Stronger branding to boost value of Vietnamese products

In export markets, Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tung, Chairman of Vina T&T and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, noted that Vietnamese fruit once struggled to gain access to countries like Australia, Canada, Japan, and the US. He stressed that without a clear brand identity, Vietnamese goods cannot move up the global value chain, whereas a recognized brand allows products to command higher prices and penetrate demanding markets such as the US and EU. To build trust and expand market reach, he emphasized the need for stronger links between farmers and distributors, as well as greater communication efforts to elevate the value of Vietnamese produce.

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tung, Chairman of Vina T&T and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association

Speaking via Zoom at the seminar, Mr. Kris Nguyen, Founder of New Ocean (US), said the past two years have marked a pivotal moment for Vietnamese brands entering the American market, with agricultural products such as pepper, lychee, and especially cashew nuts making strong inroads. He noted, however, that the US poses tough challenges, given its strict requirements on production processes, supply chains, and traceability. Some US buyers even dispatch experts to Vietnamese factories for on-site inspections, while others demand that exporters maintain warehouses in the US.

Scene of the discussion session connecting with an expert in the US

“To assert their position, Vietnamese products must carry a strong brand and product story,” Mr. Kris Nguyen emphasized, adding that Vietnam should develop a recognizable national brand identity so that its exports to the US are seen as representing the country, not just individual companies.

MoIT to boost e-commerce and export connectivity Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, said Vietnamese businesses still lack digital skills and e-commerce capacity, leaving them vulnerable to cheaper, faster Chinese goods. To address this, the Ministry will develop a national e-commerce platform, provide digital training, and support export connections through trade counselors. Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development It also plans to strengthen product standards, traceability, and consumer protection while working with major platforms to curb low-quality goods—steps aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Vietnamese products at home and abroad.

Digital transformation remains businesses’ biggest weakness

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy Secretary-General of the Vietnam E-commerce Association, the greatest challenge facing enterprises today is their limited capacity for digital transformation. Many expect instant results from e-commerce, but success requires long-term investment and strategy. With people spending hours online daily—two of them on livestreams—he stressed the need for multi-channel approaches, evolving strategies, and strong digital management.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc, Deputy Secretary-General of the Vietnam E-commerce Association

Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc advised businesses to recruit young talent knowledgeable about products, upgrade warranty systems, and harness AI for debt collection, customer reminders, and cross-border market expansion.

The scene of the discussion

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and Chairman of the Vietnam Retailers Association, emphasized that while the digital space offers vast opportunities for Vietnamese brands, it also demands thorough preparation—from brand management and technological capacity to transparent legal frameworks, unified standards, and regulatory support. He stressed that government agencies, associations, and businesses must work closely together to transform opportunities into real advantages, rather than leaving enterprises to struggle in an unevenly competitive environment. He also called for long-term planning and focused strategies, with HCMC positioned as a priority hub for brand development. Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and Chairman of the Vietnam Retailers Association

E-commerce: The real challenge is management, not technology

According to Mr. Vuong Ngoc Dung, Marketing Director at Saigon Cosmetic Corporation (SCC), the toughest part of digital transformation is not technology but shifting management habits from offline to online, where leadership plays a decisive role.

Mr. Vuong Ngoc Dung, Marketing Director at Saigon Cosmetic Corporation (SCC)

Since starting its transition last year, SCC has lifted e-commerce revenue from 5 percent to 15 percent, proving that investment in people and operations pays off. Mr. Vuong Ngoc Dung noted many firms still lack depth in approaching e-commerce, while SCC is focusing on talent, long-term strategy, and disciplined execution to stay ahead in both domestic and regional markets.

E-commerce demands serious investment in talent

Mr. Tran Van Chin, Chairman of Arobid Technology, said online platforms like his firm’s virtual exhibitions have helped thousands of businesses connect, sign contracts, and reach financiers. He emphasized that e-commerce requires serious, long-term investment in resources and skilled personnel, with success hinging on dedicated, well-trained teams.

Mr. Tran Van Chin, Chairman of Arobid Technology

Journalist Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, noted that with over ten discussions and insights from experts, businesses, delegates, and regulators, it is clear that the digital space has become the main battleground where Vietnamese brands must assert their presence and identity. Brand positioning, he stressed, is not just about technology but requires a comprehensive strategy—spanning supply chain management, intellectual property protection, creative marketing, and customer experience. He emphasized that for Vietnamese firms to expand market share, collaboration is needed among the State, business associations, technology providers, and distribution systems to build a transparent, legitimate, and sustainable trade environment. He added that the seminar’s takeaways provide valuable, practical solutions, which Sai Gon Giai Phong will continue to share across its media ecosystem.

At the seminar’s conclusion, HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highlighted digital transformation as vital for a megacity of 168 wards, noting recent enforcement efforts have helped build a transparent business environment. HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung delivers the closing remarks at the conference. He warned that intellectual property violations harm both the economy and consumer safety, urging businesses to differentiate their brands with strong strategies and resources. He also called on SGGP to boost communication efforts and encouraged enterprises and experts to contribute solutions for sustainable growth in HCMC and nationwide.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan