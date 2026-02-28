HCMC, Yamaguchi strengthen friendly ties through Pickleball match

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council hosted a friendly pickleball match between the HCMC People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly of Japan.

The friendly match was opened on the afternoon of February 27.

Representing the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council was Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.

The Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly delegation was led by Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly and Advisor to the Japan–Vietnam Friendship Promotion Parliamentary Alliance.

The event aimed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two legislative bodies, as well as creating a healthy sporting environment to enhance solidarity and mutual understanding among participants.

It also contributes to promoting economic and investment cooperation between Japanese enterprises and Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the event.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh noted that the friendly match provided a meaningful opportunity to foster camaraderie and a deeper understanding between the two sides.

Mr. Vo Van Minh said that the friendly event symbolized goodwill and strong ties between the two localities. In June, Yamaguchi Prefecture will host the World Pickleball Championship. He believed the upcoming championship would further elevate Yamaguchi’s image as a hub of talent and progress.

Mr. Yanai Shungaku, Chairman of the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly delivers remarks at the event.

Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and the Yamaguchi Prefectural Assembly signed a Memorandum of Understanding on friendly cooperation. The agreement establishes a framework for enhanced exchanges, coordination between specialized committees, and expanded collaboration across various fields between Ho Chi Minh City and Yamaguchi Prefecture.

The two sides designated their respective council offices as focal points for liaison and coordination.

