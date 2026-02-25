Vietnam women’s futsal team boost semifinal hopes with 2–0 win

Putting their opening-day defeat to Australia firmly behind them, Vietnam’s women’s futsal team quickly reasserted their credentials as defending champions with a commanding 2–0 victory over the Philippines at noon on February 25.

Thu Xuan attempts to block an attack from a Philippine player. (Photo: FAT)

Holding a clear edge in quality and having shaken off early psychological pressure, the Vietnamese players pushed their formation high and launched proactive attacks from the opening whistle. Their early dominance paid off in the fifth minute when Thanh Ngan broke the deadlock. The Thai Son Nam Club forward produced a powerful surge down the right flank, dribbled past several defenders and goalkeeper Hughes, and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

The goal eased the pressure on Vietnam, which then controlled the tempo with greater composure, maintaining balance in both defense and attack. A series of chances followed, particularly for Bien Thi Hang, who came close twice to doubling the lead. Shortly afterward, Thanh Ngan was denied from the six-meter penalty spot as Hughes made a crucial save to keep the Philippines in contention.

Bien Thi Hang celebrates after scoring Vietnam’s second goal to double the lead.

After the break, Vietnam continued to dominate possession and pressed relentlessly in the opposition half in search of a second goal. Their persistence was rewarded in the 36th minute. From a well-rehearsed kick-in routine, Bien Thi Hang fired a precise diagonal strike that beat the Philippine goalkeeper and found the back of the net, extending the lead to 2–0.

The victory keeps Vietnam firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stage of Group B at the 2026 ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship. They are set to face Myanmar at 1:30 p.m. on February 26 in their final group-stage match.

By Cao Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan