AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Vietnam beats Jordan 2-0 in first Group A match

Vietnam’s U23 team made an impressive start to the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals, defeating U23 Jordan 2-0 on January 6 at King Abdullah Sports City Hall in Saudi Arabia.

Facing a higher-rated West Asian opponent, head coach Kim Sang-sik’s side played with confidence, pressing aggressively and maintaining a compact, disciplined shape from the opening minutes.

Center-back Hieu Minh (Number 4) scores to make it 2-0 for Vietnam U23. (Photo: AFC)

The breakthrough came in the 11th minute when the referee, after consulting VAR, awarded Vietnam a penalty for a handball by Jordan’s Mohammad Taha in the box. Nguyen Dinh Bac converted from the spot in the 15th minute, scoring the tournament’s opening goal.

After conceding, Jordan pushed forward in search of an equaliser but struggled to break down Vietnam’s well-organised defence. Centre-back Hieu Minh, along with his teammates, effectively neutralised aerial balls and direct attacks.

Vietnam doubled their lead just before the break, as Hieu Minh finished at a close range in the 42nd minute following a low cross from Khuat Van Khang.

Khuat Van Khang closely follows a Jordan player. (Photo: AFC)

In the second half, Jordan increased attacking pressure, yet failed to create any clear chances. Vietnam remained solid at the back and nearly added a third goal in stoppage time when Quoc Cuong’s long-range effort struck the crossbar.

The 2-0 victory earned Vietnam U23 all three points in their opening match. They will face Kyrgyzstan U23 in their next Group A match on January 9.

Vietnamplus