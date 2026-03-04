Int'l women’s cycling tournaments kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

The 2026 international women’s cycling tournament – Biwase Tour of Vietnam and the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Women’s Cycling Race – Biwase Cup officially opened on March 4 in Binh Duong ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City International Women’s Cycling Race – Biwase Cup 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

The events are jointly organized by the Vietnam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and Binh Duong Water and Environment JSC (Biwase). The tournament is held under the supervision of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and, for the second consecutive year, is included in the UCI’s international points system.

This year’s competitions draw 22 teams and clubs. Vietnam is represented by seven squads: Biwase, Ion Gold Biwase, Vinama–Ho Chi Minh City, Loc Troi Group, Dong Thap Lottery, 620 Chau Thoi–Vinh Long, and Military Zone 7.

They will compete against 15 foreign teams from Australia, Switzerland, Spain, Norway, Ecuador, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore, and Taiwan (China).

The two races run consecutively from March 4 to 14, covering a total distance of more than 1,300km across 11 days of competition.

The Biwase Tour of Vietnam 2026, from March 4 to 9, comprises five stages through Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Lam Dong provinces.

The Ho Chi Minh City International Women’s Cycling Race – Biwase Cup 2026 will take place from March 9 to 14 with six stages.

Dato’ Amarjit Singh Gill, President of the Asian Cycling Confederation and Vice President of the UCI, hailed the events' continued presence in the international calendar, saying they contribute to raising professional standards and enhancing the profile of women’s cycling in the region.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy affirmed that thorough preparations have been made to ensure security, traffic safety, medical services, and strict compliance with UCI regulations, aiming to deliver fair, transparent, and high-quality tournaments.

Vietnamplus