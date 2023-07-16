Typhoon Talim strengthens, heading toward Gulf of Tonkin

|
The map shows the position of Typhoon No.1 and its projected movement on the morning of July 16, 2023. (Photo: NCHF)
In particular, as of this early morning, the center of Typhoon No.1 (Talim) was located around 18.7 degrees North latitude and 116.6 degrees East longitude. It is approximately 710km to the East-Southeast of the Leizhou Peninsula (China). The typhoon has rapidly strengthened from level 8 to level 9, with the strongest winds at 75-88km/h and gusts reaching level 11.
Currently, the typhoon is continuing to move in a Northwest direction at a speed of 10-15km/h, and there is a possibility of further intensification. By tomorrow morning, the typhoon's center is expected to be positioned over the Northern area of the North East Sea, approximately 380km to the East-Southeast of the Leizhou Peninsula in China.
Meteorological agencies worldwide share the consensus that there is a high probability of this typhoon entering the Gulf of Tonkin and then making landfall in the Northern region (previously, this probability was forecasted at only 30 percent). This is a rapidly intensifying and strong-developing typhoon. In the affected area of the North East Sea, strong winds are expected to reach levels 10-11, with gusts potentially reaching levels 14 or even 15.