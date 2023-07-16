Typhoon Talim strengthens, heading toward Gulf of Tonkin

On the morning of July 16, the national meteorological agency issued a report stating that Typhoon No.1 (Talim) has intensified rapidly and is currently moving towards the Leizhou Peninsula in China and the Gulf of Tonkin.

In particular, as of this early morning, the center of Typhoon No.1 (Talim) was located around 18.7 degrees North latitude and 116.6 degrees East longitude. It is approximately 710km to the East-Southeast of the Leizhou Peninsula (China). The typhoon has rapidly strengthened from level 8 to level 9, with the strongest winds at 75-88km/h and gusts reaching level 11.

Currently, the typhoon is continuing to move in a Northwest direction at a speed of 10-15km/h, and there is a possibility of further intensification. By tomorrow morning, the typhoon's center is expected to be positioned over the Northern area of the North East Sea, approximately 380km to the East-Southeast of the Leizhou Peninsula in China.

Meteorological agencies worldwide share the consensus that there is a high probability of this typhoon entering the Gulf of Tonkin and then making landfall in the Northern region (previously, this probability was forecasted at only 30 percent). This is a rapidly intensifying and strong-developing typhoon. In the affected area of the North East Sea, strong winds are expected to reach levels 10-11, with gusts potentially reaching levels 14 or even 15.