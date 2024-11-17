Weather

Typhoon Manyi forecast to enter East Sea on November 18

SGGPO

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, typhoon Manyi is active over the eastern waters of Central Philippines. It is forecasted to enter the East Sea on November 18.

The satellite image depicts the cold air mass moving southward. (Photo: Windy)

Vietnamese meteorological experts anticipated that upon entering the East Sea, storm No. 9, internationally named Manyi, would interact with a cold front, triggering a chilling climate in the Northern and North-Central of Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department under the National Center for Hydrological Meteorological Forecasting, stated that typhoon Manyi is approaching the East Sea with strong intensity.

It is anticipated that the East Sea will simultaneously experience typhoon Manyi and the impacts of a strong cold front. The interaction between the typhoon and the cold air will change both the intensity and direction of the storm and directly affect weather conditions over the East Sea.

As for the cold wave, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department Nguyen Van Huong said that it is now moving south from the north and is expected to influence the northeastern part of Northern Vietnam starting on November 17 late before spreading to several places in the Central region.

This cold spell will bring cool weather in these regions with chilly nights and early mornings, especially in the Northern and North-Central localities, with temperatures ranging between 18 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below 15 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

typhoon Manyi impacts of a strong cold front meteorological experts

