Two spans of HCMC’s century-old railway bridge preserved

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, on March 25 assigned Thu Duc City to protect and preserve the two spans of the century-old Binh Loi railway bridge.

The 100+-year-old Binh Loi railway bridge (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, Thu Duc City must coordinate with the Department of Culture and Sports and Saigon Railway Joint Stock Company to propose the management and preservation of the bridge's watchtower.

The Department of Transport and Public Works in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Sports, Thu Duc City, Vietnam Railways Corporation, the Vietnam Railway Authority, and relevant units to receive the project before March 31.

A span of the century-old Binh Loi railway bridge (Photo: SGGP)

Thu Duc City will coordinate with the Department of Culture and Sports to urgently start implementing the management, restoration, and preservation plan for the project in accordance with regulations before March 31.

Binh Loi Railway Bridge, connecting Thu Duc and Binh Thanh District, was first built in 1902 with a total length of 276 meters and six spans. This is the first bridge across the Saigon River.

Related News Half of over century old railway bridge kept for conservation in HCMC

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh,