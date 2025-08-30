Tropical storm prompts relocation of more than 52,000 people in Quang Tri

The tropical depression in the East Sea intensified into a tropical storm this morning, prompting relocation of over 52,000 residents in the Central province of Quang Tri.

The river's flow increases rapidly, turning it into a torrent.

Authorities in Quang Tri Province are soon to prepared for the urgent evacuation of more than 52,000 residents from high-risk areas.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 a.m. on August 30, the storm’s center generated sustained winds of level 7, with gusts reaching level 9, and moved northwest at a speed of 20 km per hour.

The storm is forecast to head toward the waters off Quang Tri and Hue this evening, with gusts of level 8–10, before making landfall and gradually weakening.

Over the past six hours, widely heavy rainfall was drenching Quang Tri Province, with expected precipitation ranging from 60 to 110 mm, causing localized flooding in several areas. Villages including On, Yen Hop, and Mo O O O in Kim Phu Commune have been cut off.

The Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee has issued an urgent directive, ordering mountainous and coastal districts to be ready to evacuate 14,295 households with 52,853 residents upon order. Schools and reinforced public offices have been requisitioned to serve as safe shelters during the storm.

Authorities have also inspired residents to strengthen houses, trim roadside trees, strengthen dams, and stockpile food and medicine for areas at risk of isolation.

Across Quang Tri Province, 8,531 fishing vessels have already anchored safely, while 194 vessels with 608 fishermen remain at sea. Border guard forces are sending urgent signals, calling on the remaining boats to quickly return to safe harbors.

Hundreds of hectares of rice in Dong Trach Commune fall down

Meanwhile in Hue City, the municipal People’s Committee has agreed localities to urgently harvest the summer–autumn rice crop. As of this morning, localities had harvested 3,856 hectares out of a total of 25,000 hectares.

At the same time, rapid response forces including the military, police, and youth union members have been mobilized to support farmers in harvesting the rice ahead of flooding.

Hue City has stockpiled hundreds of tons of food and other essential supplies to be ready for relief efforts in areas facing prolonged flooding and isolation. Regarding fuel, the municipal People’s Committee has inspired petroleum businesses to proactively secure reserves, ensuring stable and uninterrupted supply in the event of storms and floods throughout the rainy season.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan