Khanh Hoa builds homes for families whose houses destroyed by natural disasters

On December 1, in Dien Dien Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Police held a ceremony to launch the “Quang Trung Campaign,” aimed at building houses for families whose homes were destroyed by natural disasters.

Khanh Hoa provincial police begins construction of homes for families affected by floods. (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Colonel Nguyen Ba Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Security of Khanh Hoa Province, announced that under the directive of the Minister of Public Security, the campaign would simultaneously commence the construction of eight new houses to be gifted to eight families in the province whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged by recent floods, rendering them uninhabitable. The homes will be built in several communes, including Dien Dien, Cam Hiep, Hoa Thang, Khanh Vinh, Tay Khanh Vinh, Cong Hai, and Tay Khanh Son.

Colonel Nguyen Ba Thanh emphasized that the recent floods caused severe damage across the province. Many areas were deeply submerged, numerous transportation routes were paralyzed, and hundreds of households lost their homes, property, and livelihoods. Dien Dien Commune, considered the “flood epicenter,” saw 17 villages with over 35,000 residents heavily affected. During the peak of the floods, the provincial police organized rescue operations, evacuated residents, maintained public order, and ensured the safety of the population.

Each house is estimated to cost over VND100 million. (Photo: SGGP)

In line with the “Quang Trung Campaign” directive from the Prime Minister, the Khanh Hoa Provincial Police are mobilizing resources to build new homes, helping residents quickly secure safe housing, stabilize their lives, and focus on work and production. Each house is estimated to cost over VND100 million (US$3,791). The provincial police have instructed construction units to ensure quality and complete handover to the families by December 31, 2025.

At the launch ceremony, the provincial police also presented gifts from the Ministry of Public Security to the eight households.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh