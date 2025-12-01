Khanh Hoa lifts maritime ban

On December 1, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province announced the lifting of the maritime ban that had temporarily prohibited vessels from operating at sea in response to the storm.

Khanh Hoa Province allows vessels to resume operations. (Photo: SGGP)

As of now, typhoon Koto has weakened and moved out of the hazardous waters off Khanh Hoa Province.

In response to the complex developments of typhoon Koto in the East Sea, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee imposed a maritime ban starting at 7 a.m. on November 27. The storm has since weakened and moved out of the waters off the province. Following a recommendation from the provincial Border Guard Command, the Provincial People’s Committee announced the termination of the ban. All maritime activities were permitted to resume from 9 a.m. on December 1.

The provincial People’s Committee has instructed relevant departments and agencies, as well as the administrations of coastal communes, wards, and special zones, along with all organizations and individuals, to implement the directive. Authorities are also required to continue public outreach, advising fishermen to avoid entering hazardous waters and to closely monitor storm updates from official media channels to ensure safety during maritime operations.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh