Tropical depression makes landfall in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong

A tropical depression has made landfall in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City, and is moving toward the Vietnam–China border.

The system brings strong winds to the Gulf of Tonkin, including surrounding islands and Ha Long Bay.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, as of 7 a.m. on August 19, the tropical depression’s center was located over the area between Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City, at approximately 21.4 degrees North latitude and 107.2 degrees East longitude. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at level 6 (39–49 kilometers per hour), with gusts reaching level 8 (62–74 kilometers per hour).

Forecasters said the system is expected to continue moving northwest at around 15 kilometers per hour over the next three hours.

Earlier at around 4 a.m. on August 19, the center of the tropical depression was located off the coast of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong.

In the early morning of August 19, the tropical depression made landfall in the areas between Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City.

The system has brought strong winds across the region. At the Quang Ha meteorological station, winds reached level 6 (39–49 kilometer per hour) with gusts up to level 9 (75–88 kilometers per hour), while the Bach Long Vi monitoring station reported winds of level 6 with gusts at level 7, and Co To recorded winds at level 6 with gusts at level 8.

At Cua Ong station, winds were measured at level 6 (39–49 kilometers per hour). It is expected to continue moving northwest at about 15 kilometers per hour over the next 12 hours and gradually downgrade.

By 4 p.m. on August 19, it is likely to reach the Vietnam–China border area with wind speeds dropping below level 6.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that strong winds are expected in the northern part of the Gulf of Tonkin, including the islands and special zones of Bach Long Vi, Cat Hai, Co To and Van Don, which are dangerous maritime areas. Vessels in these areas may be affected by thunderstorms, strong winds and huge waves.

On land, coastal localities of Quang Ninh and Hai Phong are also experiencing strong winds at level 6, with gusts reaching level 8. Heavy rain is forecast during the day and night of August 19 across the Northeast region and Thanh Hoa Province, with rainfall ranging from 40 to 100 millimeters, and in some places exceeding 250 millimeters.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong