Northern region may face localized waterlogging due to persistent rains

The Northern region is forecast to see widespread rainfall throughout October 15, while the Central region will experience a mix of sun and passing showers throughout the day.

The Southern region will experience less rainfall, with showers mainly developing in the late afternoon and evening.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, showers and thunderstorms swept through parts of the eastern North and northern Central Coast overnight and early this morning, bringing gusty winds and lightning, under the impacts of strong easterly winds and a low-pressure trough.

Weather radar image at 8 a.m. on October 15 shows large, moisture-laden cloud formations actively developing over Northern Vietnam.

Rain will continue across the north central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh throughout the day, with totals generally between 15 and 30 millimeters, and isolated areas exceeding 80 millimeters.

In the capital city of Hanoi, scattered showers are predicted with rainfall of 10 to 20 millimeters. In the Northern mountainous areas, rain may persist longer, increasing the risk of slippery roads and localized landslides on steep terrain.

The Central region, notably the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh, is likely to experience moderate to heavy rains.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, weather across the South will remain partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Although rainfall has decreased compared to previous days, isolated thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusts may still occur. In Ho Chi Minh City, a few late-afternoon showers are possible, followed by cool and comfortable evening conditions.

The National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting has issued a warning for coastal areas in the North, including Quang Ninh and Hai Phong, where localized flooding could occur due to heavy rain.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong