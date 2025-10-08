Hanoi issues alarm level 3 as Ca Lo River floodwater rises

The Hanoi Civil Defense Steering Committee on October 8 issued a level-3 flood warning due to rising floodwaters on the Ca Lo River.

Chairman of the Hanoi City People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh released an urgent directive calling for the immediate implementation of flood prevention and control measures in line with the alert level.

He emphasized the need to closely monitor deeply flooded areas and locations at risk of landslides, flash floods, or mudflows, and to proactively evacuate residents, especially the elderly, children and vulnerable individuals from danger zones.

Authorities and local units have been instructed to prepare embankment protection measures, especially on the Cau and Ca Lo rivers, which are experiencing severe flooding and have recorded incidents in recent years.

Efforts are being reinforced to safeguard critical and high-risk sections, including dyke segments along the rivers that may face potential instability.

Hanoi leaders inspect flood prevention and control efforts across the city.

According to the Hanoi Civil Defense Steering Committee, early on the same day, the water level of the Ca Lo River at the Manh Tan station reached 8.04 meters, exceeding the level-3 flood warning. Water levels on several other rivers across the capital city of Hanoi also remained high.

The unit has issued a level-3 flood alert for the communes of Soc Son, Da Phuc, Thu Lam, Phuc Thinh, Quang Minh, Tien Thang and Noi Bai, requiring all local units and forces to strictly implement flood prevention and control measures in line with the alert level to ensure the safety of residents and key infrastructure.

The flooding has resulted from exceptionally heavy rainfall over the past two days, with total precipitation across Hanoi ranging from 200 millimeters to 300 millimeters, together with elevated water levels in rivers and regulating lakes.

Hanoi steps up efforts to tackle urban flooding sites.

At present, all major pumping stations have been operating at full capacity. Yen So Pumping Station is running all 20 of its pumps, while additional personnel and equipment have been mobilized to address flooding at critical inundation sites.

By Nguyen Quoc, Minh Khang- Translated by Huyen Huong