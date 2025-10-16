Rare morning rainbow delights Hanoi residents amid widespread rain

Early this morning, many Hanoi residents were surprised and delighted to witness a bright rainbow appearing against a golden sky — a rare optical event following overnight rain.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported continued heavy rainfall across many parts of Vietnam today. Over the past 24 hours, both the Northern and Southwestern regions experienced significant downpours, while scattered showers and localized heavy rain occurred from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa.

Between 7:00 p.m. on October 15 and 3:00 a.m. on October 16, recorded rainfall reached 109 mm at Minh Thanh Station (Cao Bang), 84.8 mm at Cong Lan (Hung Yen), 78.8 mm at Xuan Minh 2 (Tuyen Quang), 75.4 mm at Chi Thanh (Dak Lak), 73.4 mm at Tan Phuong 2 (Lao Cai), and 72.6 mm at Sa Rai (Dong Thap).

In the next 24 to 48 hours, the center forecasts continued scattered showers and thunderstorms in areas from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa and across the Southern region, with average rainfall ranging from 15 to 30 mm, and localized areas exceeding 70 mm — mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some locations may experience intense rainfall of more than 50 mm within six hours. The Red River Delta is also expected to see scattered rain and thunderstorms this morning, with rainfall between 10 and 30 mm, and isolated areas above 70 mm.

Cua Lo beach this morning

In Hanoi, a rare optical phenomenon captivated residents early this morning. Around 6 a.m., the sky turned a deep golden hue, followed by the appearance of a vivid rainbow — an uncommon sight at sunrise. According to meteorological and optical experts, such phenomena occur when sunlight passes through tiny water droplets remaining in the air after rain, refracting and dispersing light into its spectral colors.

The singular rainbow seen over Hanoi was caused by sunlight interacting with moisture-laden air, bending and scattering light into multiple colors. The striking sight drew admiration from many onlookers.

However, the meteorological agency has also cautioned that during today’s thunderstorms, localities should remain alert to the potential for whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusts.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan