Floods peak in Hanoi, inundation may persist for next 3–4 days

Floodwaters on both Cau and Ca Lo rivers remain high, with prolonged deep flooding reported in the northern suburban areas of Hanoi.

As of the morning of October 10, floodwater levels on the Cau River section flowing through Hanoi’s Soc Son area and on the Ca Lo River remain above alarm level 3 by 1.5 meters to over 2 meters.

According to the Northern Region Hydrometeorological Station, the flood peaked on the night of October 9, and water levels are now receding slowly.

As of the morning of October 10, multiple low-lying areas in northern Hanoi, including Da Phuc, Thu Lam, Phuc Thinh, Quang Minh, Tien Thang and Noi Bai, remained deeply flooded, with water levels ranging from 0.3 meters to 0.6 meters or higher.

In some locations, floodwaters began to recede yesterday afternoon as the overflow spread into surrounding lowlands.

Several communes along the Ca Lo and Cau rivers in Hanoi remain flooded.

According to the Northern Region Hydrometeorological Station, flooding in communes across northern Hanoi may persist for the next three to four days, as drainage is occurring very slowly.

On October 9, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment requested Tuyen Quang Hydropower Company to reopen and operate additional bottom gates of Tuyen Quang Hydropower Reservoir after several days of closure to help reduce flooding.

According to updated data from Vietnam Electricity, as of 6:30 a.m. on October 10, Tuyen Quang Hydropower Plant was operating three bottom gates, with a total discharge of nearly 2,500 cubic meters per second.

The Northern Hydrometeorological Station forecast that after Tuyen Quang Reservoir opens additional bottom gates, water levels on the Lo and Gam rivers in Tuyen Quang and Phu Tho provinces will rise above alarm level 2, potentially impacting downstream areas, including Hanoi, in the coming days.

By Phuc Hau-Translated by Huyen Huong