Thousands of homes in Lang Son Province submerged in floodwaters

As a result, thousands of homes were inundated by rising floodwaters. More than 2,000 rescue personnel have been mobilized to evacuate residents and provide assistance.

Children in Huu Lung Commune were forced to climb onto rooftops, waiting for rescue and relief assistance. (Photo: Nong Loan)

By noon of October 8, the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee issued an urgent report to the Government Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Ministry of Finance on the extensive losses caused by the historic flooding and the aftermath of storm No. 11, especially the collapse of the Bac Khe 1 hydropower dam.

Vice Chairman of the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee Duong Xuan Huyen stated that prolonged heavy rain has caused widespread flooding, landslides and isolation across the province.

Expansive floodwaters spread across the area in Lang Son

Nearly 3,000 households have been affected, including four homes collapsed, 63 damaged by landslides, and thousands more flooded with water levels ranging from 30 centimeters to 2 meters.

In addition to property losses, over 1,000 hectares of crops have been submerged, 80 hectares of fruit trees destroyed, and four hectares of forest damaged.

Nine schools have been affected, while many roads remain blocked by 153 landslide sites and 20,000 cubic meters of debris swept onto the roads. Widespread power outages and communication disruptions have also been reported.

Many homes in Huu Lung Commune are submerged.



At the Huu Lung Commune Health Center on the morning of October 8

Notably, the Bac Khe 1 hydropower dam in Tan Tien Commune broke, affecting 23 households with 101 residents. Thanks to the timely evacuation, no casualties were reported. Initial damage is estimated at around VND150 billion (US$5.7 million).

To respond the incident, local authorities have deployed over 2,000 personnel, including 455 military officers, 1,150 militia members and 750 police officers, along with boats, trucks and excavators.

Power outages in multiple areas make rescue operations extremely difficult.

Hundreds of officers and local volunteers were mobilized to move people to safety as floodwaters continued to rise.

Delegation from Lang Son Provincial leaders and officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment have been on-site to oversee rescue efforts, coordinate evacuations, and deliver essential supplies.

On October 8, functional forces and residents are working urgently to clear debris, restore traffic, inspect dam safety and deliver aid to isolated areas.

Rescue forces in Lang Son Province worked through the night to evacuate residents from flooded areas.

The Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee has called on the Government and relevant ministries to provide emergency funding to help affected communities quickly stabilize their lives and resume production.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong