More than 12,000 houses still inundated

Authorities are accelerating recovery efforts following storm No. 11 (Matmo), which caused an estimated VND8.72 trillion (US$331 million) in damage.

As of early October 13, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment informed that as of 7 a.m. on the same day, around 12,234 homes remained inundated in the Northern region, mainly in Bac Ninh Province and the capital city of Hanoi. This figure is 4,500 higher than the previous day.

Dyke systems also sustained damage, with 59 incidents reported across Thai Nguyen, Bac Ninh and Hanoi. All have been initially addressed and are under close supervision.

Floodwaters eroded tracks of Hanoi–Thai Nguyen railway in Trung Gia Commune, Hanoi, on October 9.

Most transportation routes have been restored, including the Hanoi–Thai Nguyen railway, which resumed service on the evening of October 12 after floodwaters eroded tracks in Trung Gia Commune, Hanoi, on October 9.

Total storm and flood damage from storm No. 11 is estimated at over VND8.72 trillion (US$331 million), an increase of VND1.67 trillion (US$63.4 million) compared to October 12. Specifically, Lang Son Province suffered estimated losses of VND1.05 trillion (nearly US$40 million), followed by Cao Bang with VND2 trillion (nearly US$76 million), Thai Nguyen with VND4 trillion (US$152 million), and Bac Ninh with VND1.67 trillion (US$63.4 million). Other localities are continuing to assess, compile data, and expedite recovery efforts.

To support recovery efforts, the Prime Minister on October 12 issued Decision No. 2241/QD-TTg, allocating an additional VND400 billion (US$15.2 million) for disaster relief, including VND250 billion (US$9.5 million) for Thai Nguyen, and VND50 billion (US$1.9 million) each for Cao Bang, Lang Son and Bac Ninh.

So far, the Central Relief Committee under the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee has received over VND922 billion (nearly US$35 million) in donations for areas affected by storms No. 10 (Bualoi) and storm No.11 (Matmo), nearly half of which has already been distributed to localities.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong